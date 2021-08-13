Barrington Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $720.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,402 shares of company stock worth $1,678,581 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.