Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBA. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

NYSE:RBA opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.