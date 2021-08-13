Barrington Research Weighs in on AutoWeb, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoWeb in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AutoWeb’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

