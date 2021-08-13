Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Up 1,332.1% in July

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 1,332.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 198,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

