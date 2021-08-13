Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 15,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $857,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $566,200.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05.

NYSE RM traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $56.36. 44,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,445. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. The company has a market cap of $580.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 887.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,194,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

