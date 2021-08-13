Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $175.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

