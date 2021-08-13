BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDOUY stock remained flat at $$20.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

