Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires 26,449 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. First Command Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.66. 5,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.20. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.