Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

