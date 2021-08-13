Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.99. 46,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,169. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

