Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $15.61 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,549 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $57.91. 97,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

