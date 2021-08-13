Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $21.04 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,746.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,543.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

