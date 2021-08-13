Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $22.82 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,578 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 117.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.80. The stock had a trading volume of 155,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. The company has a market capitalization of $462.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $175.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

