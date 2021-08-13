Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $26.40 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 711,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 216,322 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 313,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,365,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

