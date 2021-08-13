Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $4.79 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $114.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock valued at $205,939,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.