Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $5.38 Million Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.26% of Enviva Partners worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.68. 799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 747.62%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

