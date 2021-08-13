Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 162.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 214.9% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 266,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,710,000 after purchasing an additional 182,113 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.3% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $608,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 246.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $304.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.17.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

