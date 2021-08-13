Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 22,248 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 348.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,421,211 shares of company stock valued at $832,883,273. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.67. 232,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

