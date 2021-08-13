Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,851 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 112,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,101. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

