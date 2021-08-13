Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 1,066 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

CHTR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $773.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $779.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $720.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

