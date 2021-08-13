Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 14,441 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Nestlé by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Nestlé by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.08. 180,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,112. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $346.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.67.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

