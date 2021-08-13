Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 2,300 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 250,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 59,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 95,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,010. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.