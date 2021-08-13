Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 26,201 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.15. 47,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.