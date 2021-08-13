Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 517 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.36. The stock had a trading volume of 41,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.65. The stock has a market cap of $197.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $448.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

