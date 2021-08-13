Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 9,011 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $43,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after acquiring an additional 349,591 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after acquiring an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 257,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

BUD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

