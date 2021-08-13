Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,406 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for about 1.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.55% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,563,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,352,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,136.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 615,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 280,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KW shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

KW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 3,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.