Beacon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,402.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002290 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $22,402.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027372 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

