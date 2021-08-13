Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.84 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Beam has a total market cap of $65.84 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005527 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 94,576,920 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

