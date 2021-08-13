Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,198. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.39 million and a P/E ratio of -35.97.

Get Beam Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

BEEM has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.