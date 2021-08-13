Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

BEEM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Get Beam Global alerts:

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 over the last 90 days. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.