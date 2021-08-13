BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $22.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00070373 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

