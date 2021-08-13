Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 114,816 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,816 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 5.2% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Apollo Global Management worth $195,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,024,704 shares of company stock valued at $119,009,221. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $59.38. 22,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.