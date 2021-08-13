Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 3,870 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,418 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 244,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,085,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.09. 56,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,923. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.44. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.61 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

