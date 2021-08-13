Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 20,700 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. RadNet makes up approximately 1.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 3.96% of RadNet worth $70,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RadNet by 185.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,371. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

