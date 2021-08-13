Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 2,164 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Markel makes up about 1.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.32% of Markel worth $52,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Markel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,273.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,438. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,211.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.