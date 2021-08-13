Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 3,330 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $51,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.00. 106,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.19. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

