Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 7,497 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.98% of Armstrong World Industries worth $49,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13,371.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,226,000.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,507. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

