Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120,349 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 6.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.38% of The Blackstone Group worth $254,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $6,145,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,338.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.