Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $111,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after acquiring an additional 209,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.62. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $272.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

