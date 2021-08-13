Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $146.81 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up about 3.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 1.97% of Credit Acceptance worth $146,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 109,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $31,560,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.58. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,029. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $563.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total transaction of $2,781,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,190,218. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.