Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $16.20 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,808 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.