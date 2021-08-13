Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $43.16 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Shares of UNP remained flat at $$227.66 during trading hours on Friday. 43,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

