Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $75.46 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,552,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.50% of Lumen Technologies worth $75,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $134,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 158,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861,524. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.