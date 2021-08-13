Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,089 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises approximately 1.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.41% of Discovery worth $59,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,643. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

