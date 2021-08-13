Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,482. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

