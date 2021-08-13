Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 11,473 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.68. The company had a trading volume of 101,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

