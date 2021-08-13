Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 354,822 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,822 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $44,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 166,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 261,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 51,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

