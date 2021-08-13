Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 35,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.08% of The Charles Schwab worth $106,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 291,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,436 shares of company stock worth $30,338,593. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. 104,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

