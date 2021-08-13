Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,749.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,543.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

