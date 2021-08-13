Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

NYSE COP traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $56.68. 130,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

